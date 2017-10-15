NORCAL WILDFIRES: Wildfire status summaryResources: Evacuation orders, shelters...Air quality & weather conditionsRoad closuresFire mapFire devastation in photosHow you can helpMore WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

Senator John McCain To Be Awarded Liberty Medal

Filed Under: John McCain, Medal, senator john mccain

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — U.S. Sen. John McCain is this year’s recipient of the National Constitution Center’s Liberty Medal.

The six-term Republican senator from Arizona is scheduled to receive the award Monday at the Philadelphia museum for his “lifetime of sacrifice and service” to the country.

McCain says he’s humbled to join the ranks of past winners and that it’s been his greatest privilege to protect and defend the Constitution.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will present McCain with the award.

McCain joined the Navy in 1958 and rose to the rank of captain during his 22 years of service. In 1967, his plane was shot down over Hanoi, Vietnam, during a bombing mission, and he spent years in a Vietnamese prisoner of war camp.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch