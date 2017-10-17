Damien Barling: Smack Talk

Live from Seattle, Washington here’s some thoughts on the Oct 17 edition of Smackdown Live.

Daniel Bryan in the pacific northwest is such a fantastic sight. Loud “Yes” chants followed by chants of “Welcome Home”.

We have a special announcement from Jinder Mahal. Oh yeah, Smackdown has a champion. Its Jinder Mahal.

Sami Zynn came out to a massive reaction… of indifference. Then he was slightly booed. Then no one cared again. Sami tried really hard to make this all makes sense. “Fans didn’t cheer me… fans didn’t…” blah, blah, blah. Then he insulted Bryan and that pissed the fans off.

Kevin Owens came out and called Daniel Bryan The Authority, which I thought was an awesome line!

Lana isn’t the sharpest wrestler. Also, when she yells at the crowd, sometimes she forgets she’s supposed to have a Russian accent.

Charlotte is the best bad guy. Being a babyface feels forced, but I get it!

Things Pulp Fashion are more entertaining than…

Jinder Mahal

Baron Corbin

The Crusierweight division

Jason Jordan

WCW circa 2000

TNA circa its existence

(Sidebar: Does TNA still exist?)

Jinder Mahal challanges Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series. How does this not end in Mahal being destroyed in 7 seconds? AJ Style came out and challenged Jinder Mahal. Then beat him up.

Dolph Zigglers no music entrance is really stupid. Its even more stupid that his music plays when the match is over. Its even more stupid that he just beat Bobby Rhoode.

This has not been fun to watch.

That all changed with the main event. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn beat Nakamura and Randy Orton with Zayn getting the pin on RKO. Great call in establishing Sami as someone who needs to be taken seriously. Great match. Great booking.

Shane McMahon comes back next week and Kevin Owens yelling, “Hug me. Hold me tight” into the microphone might’ve been the best fade to black moment in history.