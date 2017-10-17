Yuba County Ready To Help Cascade Fire Victims Get Back On Their Feet

YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) — As the smoke clears from the fires throughout Northern California, the next step for fire victims can be overwhelming.

Many areas have set up services and helping residents move forward.

The Yuba County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to waive the fees on permits to rebuild and also to expedite services helping to get many affected by the wildfires on the road to recovery.

John Kean, 82, owned one of the 143 homes destroyed by the blaze.

“It’s all gone; it’s like a disaster area,” he said.

The foothills fire burned his Loma Rica home to the ground. At the time, John was out of town.

“There’s a possibility that I might not have made it out,” he said.

He’s been staying at a Red Cross shelter at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds for three days, trying to sort out his next move. And like many who have lost everything in the California wildfires, dealing with the enormity of all.

“The stress goes all the way up your chin and if it goes any farther then—bang!”

The Red Cross is now winding down the shelter at the fairgrounds as people have moved on to stay with family, friends or relatives.

Immediately after the fire, it housed to 75 to 100 people; pets were also welcome.

Now there are less than 20 people, and it will shut down Friday.

But Red Cross officials say everyone still here will be found a safe and more comfortable place to live by then.

Over at the Yuba County Government Center in Marysville, preparations are underway to welcome any and all fire victims with a full range of services. It will include representatives from the DMV, the Department Of Insurance, Animal Care Services, and Veteran Services opening Wednesday going through Friday from 10 AM to 8 PM.

FEMA is setting up a room next door to help people through the process of applying for funds.

Veterans services will be one stop for John, a Korean War veteran who has been impressing shelter volunteers with what they call his “back on his feet attitude.”

He’s following a simple philosophy about all he’s lost.

“You have to let it go, you know it’s material things, it’s here today, and I know, gone tomorrow.”

The local assistance center for fire victims will be open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth Street, Marysville.

It’s free of charge.