NORCAL WILDFIRES: Latest informationResources: Evacuation orders, shelters...Air quality & weather conditionsFire mapHow you can helpMore

49ers Sign DLs Leger Douzable, Tony McDaniel

Filed Under: 49ers, football, Leger Douzable, NFL, San Francisco, San Francisco 49ers, Sports, Tony McDaniel

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) – The San Francisco 49ers have signed defensive linemen Leger Douzable and Tony McDaniel to one-year deals.

The 49ers placed defensive lineman Arik Armstead on injured reserve Tuesday with a broken hand and released tight end Logan Paulsen to make room on the roster.

Douzable has played 107 games over the past eight years with 6 ½ sacks, two passes defensed and one fumble recovery. He joined the Niners in August but was released on Sept. 3.

McDaniel has played 141 games over 11 seasons and has 11 ½ sacks, 13 passes defensed and three fumble recoveries. He was released by New Orleans on Sept. 1.

___

More AP NFL: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch