Tonight You Can See Uranus With The Naked Eye

Uranus. (Photo By BSIP/UIG Via Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO (CBS Local) – All jokes aside, tonight is the night if you want to see Uranus.

On Oct. 19, the planet will be directly opposite the sun, bringing it closer to earth and making it brighter than usual.

Space experts say you may be able to see the icy blue planet with the naked eye or a with a little help from binoculars.

NASA says Uranus should be visible all night long and its blue-green color is unmistakable.

Where should you look to find Uranus?

Start by looking in the southeast sky within the constellation Pisces. Heres’s an image illustrating Uranus in in relation to the constellation.

Because of the light pollution from our region, you might have to head out of town to get a glimpse of the planet.

