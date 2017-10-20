PG&E Blamed For Yuba City House Explosion

YUBA CITY (CBS13) – A lengthy investigation into a house explosion found that PG&E violated federal regulations.

It happened back in January when a natural gas explosion blew a home on South George Washington Boulevard to bits and injured two people.

“John was blown out the other side of the house. His girlfriend was in there, and he went in to get her out,” said John Reitnauer who lives next door.

John Lee Clark suffered severe burns, and the blast nearly wiped out the neighbor’s homes.

“I looked out the window and this huge massive ball of flames that I’ve never seen, as big as the room,” Reitnauer said.

Prior to the January blast, the property had a three-bedroom, two-bath, 1400 square foot home with a boat and a garage. In a matter of seconds, it was unrecognizable sending both John Lee and his girlfriend Ravin Skondin to the hospital.

“Ravin was actually in the shower, which probably saved her life,” said Doug Adams, the couple’s attorney. “They’re struggling; I mean not doing well. Their world was turned upside down.”

In addition to severe burns, his client needs surgery and is unable to work.

“Everything he had owned and everything he had worked for his entire life was destroyed, so it’s very traumatic,” Adams said.

The California Public Utilities Commission found the direct cause was the faulty installation of a pipeline done by PG&E in the early 1970s.

“The leak source appeared to be a butt fusion joint south of the service tee of the affected home,” the report read. “Based on CPUC’s investigation, CPUC determined that the pipeline was not installed so that the joint involved in the incident could sustain the anticipated internal loading. In addition, the weld had a lack of weld bead and a portion of the surface plane failed to contact the heater plate sufficiently to melt. Therefore, PG&E is in violation of Federal Regulations.”

Since the incident, PG&E has replaced nearly a mile of piping through this neighborhood and continues to do regular checks for leaks.

While John Lee continues to heal from the explosion that rocked his life, Reitnauer said his neighbor will be back.

“When this finally settles he’ll come out here and rebuild again he said,” he said.

The report estimates the blast caused more than $350,000 in damages.

It’s unclear at this point if a settlement will be reached with the victims or if they’ll instead, head to court.

Below is a statement from PG&E regarding the incident: