Body Identified After Being Found In Southern California Cave

Filed Under: Body Found, Crestline, Southern California

CRESTLINE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have identified a body that was discovered buried in a Southern California cave after someone saw a hand sticking out of the ground.

San Bernardino County coroner’s investigators say she’s 32-year-old Jessica Widner of Lake Arrowhead.

The woman’s body was discovered Thursday night in a cave in Crestline, a community in the San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles.

A woman contacted authorities to save she had seen a human hand sticking out of the ground near a glass bottle dump.

Sheriff’s deputies found a small cave dug into a hillside and the body was inside the cave. Authorities say it appears part of the cave may have collapsed and buried the woman.

Her body was recovered Friday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch