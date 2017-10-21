Fake Bomb Shuts Down Planned Parenthood Office

Filed Under: Bomb Hoax, bomb threat, Los Angeles, Planned Parenthood

WHITTIER, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a phony bomb left outside a Los Angeles-area Planned Parenthood office shut down the center for about three hours before the hoax was discovered.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were alerted to a suspicious package in front of the building in Whittier Saturday morning. It appeared to be a length of pipe with wires sticking out.

Deputies evacuated the Planned Parenthood and nearby buildings and streets.

Explosives experts used a robotic device to blow up the device. It was determined to be a fake that didn’t contain any explosives.

It’s unclear who may have left the device and no arrests have been made.

