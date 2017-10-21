WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

Guards Shoot And Kill Inmate, Wound Second At New Folsom Prison

FOLSOM (AP/CBS13) — Guards have killed an inmate and critically wounded another at  California State Prison Sacramento, also known as “New Folsom Prison.”

The state corrections department says it happened Friday afternoon at the prison in the Sacramento area as guards tried to break up a fight in the recreation yard CSP Sacramento.

Authorities say two inmates armed with stabbing weapons attacked a third man.

Guards used pepper-spray grenades and other non-lethal weapons and fired a warning shot from a rifle. But officials say the attack continued and another inmate joined in.

A guard then fired two more rifle shots, striking two inmates. Thirty-eight-year-old Jamie Mardis died. The other inmate is in critical condition.

Two other inmates were treated for minor injuries.  California Department Of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials say two inmate-manufactured weapons were found near the scene of the fight.

Mardis was serving 11 years for robbery and another two years for carrying a deadly weapon in prison.

