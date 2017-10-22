3 Arrested In Connection To Fatal Shooting In Bay Area Hotel

Filed Under: Bay Area, california, Fremont, hotel, Hotel Homicide, Hotel Shooting

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Three people are in police custody in connection with the fatal shooting of a 48-year-old man at a Fremont hotel.

Fremont police announced the arrests Sunday as they continued to investigate the shooting at the Extended Stay American Hotel.

Police were called to the hotel late Saturday after receiving a call that a man was in the lobby suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders took the man to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Investigators found the crime scene in one of the hotel rooms. They believe the victim and suspect may have known each other.

Their names and a motive for the shooting have not been released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch