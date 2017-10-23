Former Central California Beauty Queen Accused Of Disorderly Conduct

Filed Under: fresno

FRESNO (AP) — Police say a former California beauty queen has been arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct after an allegedly drunken encounter with officers.

The Fresno Bee reports Kelsey Schulteis, who was Miss Fresno County in 2016, was also cited Sunday for resisting, delaying or obstructing a peace officer. It wasn’t immediately known if Schulteis has an attorney.

Police received a call around 1:20 a.m. Sunday about drunk people in northeast Fresno. When officers arrived, they found two people, a man and Schulteis, near a parked car that was damaged, possibly from a collision.

Police say Schulteis showed symptoms that she was drunk, to the point of not being able to care for herself. She allegedly became belligerent with the officers and uncooperative.

The man at the scene was questioned and released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch