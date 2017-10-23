Kia Issues Recall For 342,381 Souls In The United States

Sacramento Asian Pacific Chamber of Commerce Internal Study MissionThe Host Committee invited business leaders to the 9th Annual Internal Study Mission, Oct 12-20th, presented by Sacramento Asian Pacific Chamber of Commerce. They visited prominent locations throughout Sacramento as they had an inside look at the assets, talents and Next Economy opportunities of the six-county region. Over the course of two days, speakers and panelists discussed what makes Sacramento the “best of, first at, leader in” with a focus on civic amenities, economic development, education, innovation and more!