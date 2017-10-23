WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

Kia Issues Recall For 342,381 Souls In The United States

The new 2014 Kia Soul is displayed at the 2013 New York International Auto Show on March 27, 2013 in New York City. (credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) – Kia Motors Corp. is recalling 342,381 vehicles in the U.S. for a second time because the first repair may not have solved a steering defect.

The recall affects the Soul and Soul EV from the 2014-2016 model years.

Kia says a pinion plug may not be properly secured, which could allow the pinion gear to separate from the steering assembly. If that happens, steering function can be lost, increasing the risk of a crash.

The company says some vehicles may not have been properly repaired in previous recalls. It couldn’t say how many vehicles are affected outside the U.S.

Kia will notify owners starting next month. Dealers will repair the vehicles for free.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

