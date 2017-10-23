Driver Hits Two Vallejo Children In Stroller, Drives Off

VALLEJO (CBS13) — Two young children were injured Sunday evening in a hit-and-run in Vallejo, authorities said.
A Vallejo Fire Department spokesperson said the two children, a boy and girl, were hit by a car near the Century Theaters at Turner Parkway and Foothill Drive.
The driver sped away from the scene. Police did not release a description of the vehicle.
Police on scene told KPIX-TV both children were conscious when taken by air ambulance to Oakland Children’s Hospital.
Authorities have not commented on the age of the children and the seriousness of the injuries.