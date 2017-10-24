42 Dead In Stockton: Despite Holding Steady, Murder Rate Remains A Concern

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A Stockton father who lost his son in a violent attack at a convenience store just down the street from where he lived is pleading for help.

Homicide detectives are still following up on tips more than a month after the shooting death of Lonnel Broadnax, 30 of Stockton.

Just outside his home, a few feet away from where Broadnax died 37 days ago, his father, Kenneth, is asking for the public’s help finding his son’s killers.

“I want to come out and show people, without your support, the police can’t get these people that did this, senseless murder. There ain’t no telling how many people they have terrorized. They need to be taken off the streets and locked up from society,” he said.

Broadnax was shot outside a store in the early evening hours of Sept. 17. His father says he made it to the parking lot of his apartment but died soon after.

“It hurts. I will never see my son again; I won’t be able to hear his voice, I won’t be able to talk to him. I never planned for nothing like this,” said Broadnax.

Broadnax is one of the 42 people killed in Stockton so far this year. The number of criminal homicides is tied with the number of homicides at this time last year – and is expected to rise.

“We are heartbroken. We are devastated, and we are looking for answers,” said Lecia Harrison who’s son Brandon was fatally shot recently.

Harrison was a young father; he leaves behind a 2-year-old and a 2-year-old. He was a community activist whose work spread from Stockton, through the state and around the country. Harrison was gun down as he was leaving a house party.

Former President Barack Obama sent the family a letter of condolences.

A few days ago Daniel Ibarra, 19, of Stockton was shot as he sat in the back of his friend’s car.

“We’re at 42, but obviously one homicide is one too many and having 42 is very concerning to us in the police department,” said Joe Silva with the Stockton Police Department.

Officers are working with the community members hoping anyone can come forward with any information that can lead to an arrest in Broadnax and the other recent homicides.

“We know the disturbance occurred in front of a group of people and those people know who the suspect or suspects are in this case, and we need them to do the right thing,” said Silva.

Citizens with any information on these homicides are encouraged to come forward to help these families have closure; people can contact crime stoppers or stop by the Stockton Police Department.