California Readies For Gas Tax Increase Meant To Repair Roads

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Californians are getting ready for an increase in the state’s gas tax meant to help pay for a costly backlog of road repairs.

Starting Nov. 1, a 12 cent per gallon tax increase will be added to your fuel costs, making California one of the most expensive states in the country to fill up.

The gallon tax increase will soon be part of the cost to deliver a dozen roses by Sacramento’s Relles Florist.

“We gotta get these flowers and get these arrangements ready to go for delivery tomorrow,” Owner Jim Relles said. “We have five delivery trucks. Every day a different location.”

“We go to Granite Bay, Folsom, Courtland, Wilton…”

Relles calculated the new cost he’ll have to budget each month for the added gas tax.

“Yeah, so $70,” Relles said.

It’s not a lot.

“But you multiply that by 12, and then everybody who delivers to us is going to have the tax go up,” Relles said.

With the gas tax increase, California’s new gas tax rate will be 69 cents a gallon, including federal taxes.

That’s the second highest in the nation, trailing Pennsylvania.

California’s increased tax revenue is set to go to repairing California’s crumbled roads. Driving on the broken roads already cost Californians money. In 2014, the Board of Equalization reduced the gas tax by 2.2 cents per gallon, slowing road work progress.

“On average, Californians spends over $760 a year in road damage repairs,” Transportation California executive director Roger Dickinson said.

Relles says he’s okay paying more money for gas to make his deliveries, as long as it fixes California’s failed infrastructure.

“Well I guess I’m optimistic if they do use the money where they say they’re going to do it,” Relles said.

Caltrans announced a series of road repairs that would take place under Senate Bill 1, the legislation that directs the added gas tax funds to road repair.

The tax hike is coming. Will California’s promises for repaired roads prove to be realistic? Or rosy?