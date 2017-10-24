WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

Win Or Lose, Wine Country Benefits From Governors’ World Series Wager

NAPA, CA - OCTOBER 09: The remains of the fire daaged Signarello Estate winery after an out of control wildfire moved through the area on October 9, 2017 in Napa, California. Ten people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 1,500 homes and businesses in several Northen California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Gov. Greg Abbott is betting that the Houston Astros will beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

The Republican is promising to send California Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown a six-pack of Houston-brewed beer and Texas barbeque if the Dodgers prevail.

Abbott’s office says Brown is offering “a selection of wine from wineries in Sonoma, Napa and Mendocino regions” impacted by wildfires if the Astros win. Abbott also plans to make a donation to California wildfire recovery efforts, win or lose.

In a statement, Abbott said “our two states are united by America’s pastime.”

Brown said: “While we don’t expect to have to send any vino to Texas, we hope travelers from all over the world – yes, even the Lone Star State – will continue to visit California.”

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch