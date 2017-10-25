WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

Better Late Than Never: The Lo-Down – 10/25

Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down Damien and Jason broke down last night’s World Series game between the Dodgers and Astros.  Next, the guys talked about the story in the Undefeated about DeMarcus Cousins, and talked about his first game back in Sacramento.  They also brought up the story of Markelle Fultz injury, and what it means for his season and the 76ers.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys break down the AFC with “One Small Thought.” Next, the guys talked about former NBA Commissioner David Stern saying that the NBA should allow players to use Medical Marijuana. That led to a longer discussion on how the League would deal with Medical Marijuana use.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Sam Amick, KHTK NBA Insider/USA Today, joins the guys for their weekly segment, and to talk about DeMarcus Cousins return to Sacramento for the first time since getting traded last season.  Sacramento Kings guard Garrett Temple joins the show to talk about the first week of the regular season, and where he sees the team improving.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

 

