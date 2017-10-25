2 Officers Involved In Shooting Of Joseph Mann Off The Force

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two Sacramento police officers are off the force following the investigation into a deadly officer-involved shooting.

Joseph Mann was shot by officers back in July 2016 in the city’s Del Paso Heights neighborhood. It was caught on dash cam video.

Wednesday, officials announced they have completed the administrative investigation into the shooting.

The review looked into whether any department policy violations occurred.

The police department wrapped up its criminal investigation in January. In June, officials began filing paperwork to fire one of the officers involved, but we don’t know if that move is directly tied to Mann’s death.

Mann was shot 18 times by officers, who police say was armed with a knife and acting erratically.

The district attorney’s office said the officers were justified in shooting Mann to defend themselves.