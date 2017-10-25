Police: Stockton Man Led Police On Chase With Unrestrained Baby In Car

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police say a man led them on a short car chase in Stockton on Tuesday – with a baby left unrestrained in the car with him.

The incident happened near California and 9th streets. Stockton police say officers tried to pull over a car in the area, but the driver decided to take off.

The driver, 20-year-old Sebastian Barajas, later stopped a short distance later near Peralta Avenue and 7th Street.

Sebastian Barajas’ booking photo. (Credit: Stockton Police Department)

As officers soon found out, the car had been reported stolen.

An 8-month-old child was also found inside the car. The baby was not restrained, officers say, but was uninjured.

Police have not said if the baby is related to Barajas.

Barajas was arrested and is now facing charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, evading and child endangerment.

