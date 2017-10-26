Antioch High School Football Players Disciplined For Sex Taunts

DeMarcus is Coming to Town; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie - 10/25 On the Wednesday edition of The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie, the fellas talk a ton of Kings basketball, as Willie Cauley-Stein and Dave Joerger join the show for their weekly appearances, as well as Lincoln Kennedy talks Raiders heading into week 8 with Doug and Grant.

The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie; Dave JoergerThe head coach of the Sacramento Kings Dave Joerger joined Grant and Doug for his weekly show brought to you by Petkus. Listen as Coach Joerger talks about De'Aaron Fox adjustment to the NBA so far this early season, if the team especially the young members are excited to play on national tv tomorrow vs the Pelicans, how he thought Bogdan Bogdanovic played his first game and much more.