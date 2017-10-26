Bright Idea? Residents Worry About Impact Of Lights On New Bridge On Fish

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) —A meeting showed off plans for the I Street Bridge Replacement Project. Citizens were invited out to voice any concern they have about the project and to see the latest plans.

There has been some concern over how the bridge could impact juvenile salmon. That is due to the potential lights for the bridge. At night, fish can get confused by the lights thinking it is daytime. This makes them slow down to search for food. Which allows predators a better chance to catch the fish. Environmental activist are recommending that lights put on the bridge be aimed up or at least not at the water to prevent this. The next step in the project will be to start developing the architecture associated with the bridge and therefore lighting.

The project right now is standing at 160 million dollars and is projected to be completed in about the next four years.