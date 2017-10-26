Poll Shows People Think Leagues Should Not Require Players To Stand During Anthem

One of the biggest controversies in sports right now is the national anthem protest, but according to Sports Illustrated a poll states that the majority of Americans do not believe athletes should be required to stand during the national anthem.

In a recent poll, 52 percent of Americans believe athletes are doing the right thing by carrying out this protest, while 41 percent say this is the wrong course of action.

The protest began with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and since then other athletes have continued to kneel during the national anthem. Some even sit or stay in the locker room.

Back in September, President Donald Trump made a press release saying that NFL owners should “fire” any player who kneels during the anthem.

The poll showed that 28 percent of Americans think the President did the right thing by saying this. Meanwhile, two-thirds of Americans think President Trump is wrong for making those comments.