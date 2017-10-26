Sacramento To Host Finish Line Of 2018 Amgen Tour Of California

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Amgen Tour of California is coming back to the Central Valley.
Officials released the 2018 race schedule Thursday morning.
The men’s race will be hitting several Northern California cities in the latter half of the schedule.
2018 Men’s Race Schedule
Sun., May 13 Stage 1 Long Beach
Mon., May 14 Stage 2 Ventura to Santa Barbara County (Gibraltar Road)
Tues., May 15 Stage 3 King City to Monterey County (Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca)
Wed., May 16 Stage 4 San Jose (Time Trial)
Thurs., May 17 Stage 5 Stockton to Elk Grove
Fri., May 18 Stage 6 Folsom to South Lake Tahoe
Sat., May 19 Stage 7 Sacramento
The women’s race will begin in Elk Grove, head to South Lake Tahoe then end in Sacramento.