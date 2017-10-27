2 More Women Claim Bush 41 Groped Them

Filed Under: George H.W. Bush, groping
Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two more women are coming forward to accuse former President George H.W. Bush of groping them.

Author Christina Baker Kline said the nation’s 41st president made the same joke others have mentioned before grabbing her buttocks in 2014 in Houston. She said a Bush driver told her she hoped she would be “discreet.”

Amanda Staples, a former candidate for state Senate, told the Portland Press Herald in Maine that she was groped by Bush in 2006 in Kennebunkport.

Two actresses have accused Bush of groping them.

The former president’s office says the 93-year-old Bush has “patted women’s rears in what he intended to be a good-natured manner.” The statement says he apologizes “to anyone he has offended.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch