California Highway Patrol Officer Charged With Child Porn Possession

File (Credit: CBS13)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Prosecutors say a California Highway Patrol officer has been charged with possessing and distributing child pornography.

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office says Robert Tamayo appeared in court Friday.

Prosecutors say Tamayo is accused of sharing child pornography using a social media app. They say he’s also accused of having more than 600 illicit images on his computers and cell phones.

Authorities say the investigation was launched after prosecutors received a tip about Tamayo from the FBI.

A CHP spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

A telephone number listed for Tamayo in public records wasn’t in service. He’s due back in court in December.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch