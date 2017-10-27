Sleep Train Arena Could Be Awakened As Temporary Home For Theater

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Plans are underway to temporarily awaken the old Sleep Train Arena in Natomas.
The former home of the Sacramento Kings has been vacant since the new Golden 1 Center opened in downtown. City rules prevent Sleep Train Arena from being used so the two facilities don’t compete with each other.
But on Tuesday, city leaders will consider waiving those rules during the two-year renovation of Sacramento’s Community Center Theater.
Performances at the theater will have to be relocated during construction, and using the Natomas-area arena could give a boost to nearby businesses.
Owners of the Kings are responsible for redeveloping the old arena site, but so far they haven’t announced any plans.