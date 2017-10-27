Sherri Papini’s Husband Says He’s Optimistic Kidnapping Suspects Will Be Arrested

REDDING (CBS13) – Sherri Papini’s abductors are still on the loose, but her husband says he is more optimistic about the possibility of their arrest.

Two sketches were released in the kidnapping case by the FBI this week.

Papini went missing while on a run last November and was found a few weeks later by a truck driver.

Her husband, Keith, has now released a statement to the Los Angeles Times:

“We want to express our immense gratitude to all of the many people who have publicly and privately supported us over the last year. Your well-wishes have helped beyond measure.”

Detectives also released new details on the kidnapping case this week. Investigators discovered Papini had texted a Michigan man, planning to meet, in the days ahead of her disappearance.

Investigators have, however, ruled out his involvement in her disappearance.

Sketches of the two women Sherri says were her abductors were compiled with what she could remember from the ordeal.

The 911 call Keith made when he discovered Sherri missing has also been made public.

“We are hopeful that the release of additional information by law enforcement will expedite the capture of Sherri’s abductors,” Keith wrote in his statement to the LA Times.

Authorities have conducted at least 20 search warrants and have fielded around 600 tips from around the world on the case.