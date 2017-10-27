Trump Calls California Billionaire Pushing For Impeachment ‘Wacky & Totally Unhinged’

Filed Under: Donald Trump, Tom Steyer
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 26: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event highlighting the opioid crisis in the U.S. October 26, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump plans to authorize the Department of Health and Human Services to declare a nationwide public health emergency in an effort to reduce the number of opioid overdose deaths across the nation. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 26: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event highlighting the opioid crisis in the U.S. October 26, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump plans to authorize the Department of Health and Human Services to declare a nationwide public health emergency in an effort to reduce the number of opioid overdose deaths across the nation. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is responding to a California billionaire who has vowed to spend at least $10 million in advertising calling for the president’s impeachment.

Trump is using Twitter to call Tom Steyer “wacky & totally unhinged.” He says Steyer “has been fighting me and my Make America Great Again agenda from the beginning,” adding the billionaire environmentalist “never wins elections!”

Steyer recently launched the advertising, which has been running on Fox News and other national outlets, arguing that Trump should be ousted from office. Steyer contends Trump is pushing the U.S. toward a nuclear war, is obstructing justice at the FBI and threatening to shut down news organizations he doesn’t like.

Steyer wants viewers to call their members of Congress and tell them to bring articles of impeachment.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

