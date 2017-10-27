Woman Evicted From Her Home — An Elk Grove Storage Unit

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Living out of a storage unit?

Elk Grove city officials say a woman was kicked out of her rented storage container and aired out her dirty laundry for all to see.

City crews had it cleaned up in minutes, but the piles of trash dumped onto the 9300 block of Brinkman Court took someone years to accumulate.

“People are desperate, and they have to do what they have to do,” said Will Reutlinger.

He was tempted to clean it up himself. Reutlinger owns a trash pick up service in Elk Grove.

“I just feel bad for somebody to have to dump that stuff there,” he said.

Code enforcement officials say they responded to an eviction call at Waterman Self Storage. They say someone moved into her rented container. Management told her to move out. She left, but not without making a scene.

The company didn’t want to comment about the incident. But other people renting storage space felt like they had to.

“I see this just dumped in the street into our community like this—it’s disheartening,” said one renter.

“And the dump takes that stuff for free,” added Reutlinger.

Reutlinger wishes people would toss their trash – where it belongs, it the dumpster.

But renters say they’re noticing a worse problem: People so desperate, they’re forced to live in their storage units.

“I just think, yeah the jobs are out there, but it’s still not enough to pay for your utilities, rent and car just to survive,” one renter said.

Realtors say the average cost for rent in Elk Grove is now $1,600.

Area storage facilities say the average cost for a small unit is $50 per month.