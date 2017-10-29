Suspects At Large After Deadly Shooting In Lincoln

LINCOLN, Calif. (CBS13) – One person was killed and another injured in a shooting Saturday night in Lincoln.

Police say it happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 800 block of E. 8th Street. When they arrived on scene, they found two victims with gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police, while the other victim was taken to a nearby hospital. The condition of the second victim is unknown.

Police say the suspects fled the scene. Investigators describe the first suspect as a white male adult with a stocky build and wearing a tan sweatshirt, tan mask, and blue jeans. The second suspect is also a white male adult, approximately 5’10”, 180-200 pounds, and was wearing a black sweatshirt and a black and white skull mask.

Police say there is evidence to suggest that this was not a random event, and that at least one of the victims may have been targeted for a specific reason.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

Those with information regarding this incident are asked to contact the Lincoln Police Department.