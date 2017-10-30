BREAKING NEWS: 49ers Trade For Patriots’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo

SEEN ON CBS13: Sac State Helps Amputees With Free Therapy Clinic | Parents Warned To Check For Marijuana Edibles Packaged As Candy
by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

The San Francisco 49ers just acquired a new quarterback as the franchise traded their 2018 second-round pick to the New England Patriots for backup Jimmy Garoppolo.

ESPN‘s Adam Schefter tweeted the news Monday afternoon.

Garoppolo was drafted by the New England Patriots in the 2014 NFL Draft in the second round with their 62nd pick. He’s won two Super Bowls backing up star quarterback Tom Brady.

The 25-year old began the 2016 season as New England’s starting quarterback with Brady sidelined with a suspension. He earned his first win in week one against the Cardinals with a 23-21 final score, throwing for 264 yards and a touchdown.

Garoppolo started the second week and threw for 234 yards and two touchdowns before being sidelined with a shoulder injury in the second quarter.

He currently owns a 5-0 TD-INT ratio with a 106.2 passer rating.

