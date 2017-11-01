Woman Dead After Driving Into Aqueduct In Stanislaus County

STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – One woman is dead after she drove her vehicle into an aqueduct in Stanislaus County.
CHP received a 911 call just before 11 a.m. reporting that the driver, a woman, drove off the road and into the California Aqueduct, south of Howard Road.
Officers went to the scene where they found tracks leaving the roadway and going into the water. A dive team went into the aqueduct and located the body of the woman inside the vehicle.
She has been identified only as being 54. Her identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.