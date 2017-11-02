How’s Your Launch Angle: The Lo-Down – 11/2

Hour 1

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 01: Yuli Gurriel #10 of the Houston Astros celebrates after tagging out Corey Seager #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers at first base to end game seven with a score of 5 to 1 to win the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on November 1, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down Damien and Jason talked about the Astros World Series win.  They also talked about the Kings loss last night, and what is the goal of the team this season.  Next, Jessica Mendoza, ESPN Baseball Analyst, joins the guys to talk about this year’s World Series, and what made the difference in the series between the Astros and Dodgers.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 2

Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans looks to pass against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on October 29, 2017 in Seattle, Washington.

(Photo Credit: Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys started by talking about last night’s NBA games, and if we’ve learned anything so far this season.  Next, the guys talked some NFL with Josh Gordon conditional reinstatement, and if he will play this season.  At the end of the hour breaking news came in about Deshaun Watson tearing his ACL, and what this means for him and the Texans. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 08: Garrett Temple #17 of the Sacramento Kings and Brandon Ingram #14 of the Los Angeles Lakers fight for a rebound during their preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on October 8, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Los Angeles won 75-69. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In the third hour of the show Nate Lundy, Fantasy Football Hour, joins the Lo-down to help you get your lineup set for this weekend’s games, and what the injury to Deshaun Watson means in fantasy football.  Next, Sacramento Kings guard Garrett Temple joins the guys for their weekly show to talk about the Kings, what he’s reading, and what is on his playlist right now.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 4

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 08: De'Aaron Fox #5 of the Sacramento Kings handles the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers during their preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on October 8, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Los Angeles won 75-69. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In the fourth hour of the Lo-Down, Doug Christie joins the guys for the rest of the show and they break down last night’s Kings loss against the Celtics. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 5

ORCHARD PARK, NY - OCTOBER 29: Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders throws the ball during the first quarter of an NFL game against the Oakland Raiders on October 29, 2017 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York.

(Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked some NFL and were joined by former Oakland Raider Lincoln Kennedy.  They talked about the crazy trade deadline day in the NFL, and talked about the Raiders problems this season and how to fix them.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

 

