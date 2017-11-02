Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down Damien and Jason talked about the Astros World Series win. They also talked about the Kings loss last night, and what is the goal of the team this season. Next, Jessica Mendoza, ESPN Baseball Analyst, joins the guys to talk about this year's World Series, and what made the difference in the series between the Astros and Dodgers.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys started by talking about last night's NBA games, and if we've learned anything so far this season. Next, the guys talked some NFL with Josh Gordon conditional reinstatement, and if he will play this season. At the end of the hour breaking news came in about Deshaun Watson tearing his ACL, and what this means for him and the Texans.

Hour 3

In the third hour of the show Nate Lundy, Fantasy Football Hour, joins the Lo-down to help you get your lineup set for this weekend's games, and what the injury to Deshaun Watson means in fantasy football. Next, Sacramento Kings guard Garrett Temple joins the guys for their weekly show to talk about the Kings, what he's reading, and what is on his playlist right now.

Hour 4

In the fourth hour of the Lo-Down, Doug Christie joins the guys for the rest of the show and they break down last night's Kings loss against the Celtics.

Hour 5

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked some NFL and were joined by former Oakland Raider Lincoln Kennedy. They talked about the crazy trade deadline day in the NFL, and talked about the Raiders problems this season and how to fix them.

