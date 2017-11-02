Sheriff: Law Enforcement Officer Shoots Armed Suspect In North Highlands

NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating after an officer-involved shooting in North Highlands late Thursday morning.
The scene is along President Avenue.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says a law enforcement officer approached a suspect a little after 10 a.m. The suspect had two weapons and, at some point during the incident, the officer opened fire.
The officer was not hurt in the incident. Authorities do not know the condition of the suspect at this point.
