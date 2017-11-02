Wet, Windy Storm To Hit Northern California Over Weekend

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two winter storms are on the way to Northern California.

The National Weather Service says precipitation is expected to start in the northern Sierra Nevada later Thursday afternoon eventually spread throughout the rest of Northern California by Friday.

Pacific storm to bring rain and wind this weekend. Heaviest Rain FRI afternoon-SAT…again Sun Night and Monday. Gusty wind Fri night #cawx pic.twitter.com/6Z1dkdYzhV — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 2, 2017

Forecasters say to expect the heaviest precipitation and strongest winds Friday night into Saturday.

About .5-1.5 inches of rain is possible in the Central Valley, with 2-4 inches of rain expected in the high country.

Winter Storm watch FRI afternoon – SAT evening. More snow Sunday night and Monday. Snow levels 5500 -6500 feet #cawx pic.twitter.com/I2FGuFzr5u — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 2, 2017

Snow is expected to start falling on Sierra passes by Friday. More than two feet of snow is possible at higher elevations with this storm, forecasters say, while about 8-15 inches are possible above 6500 feet.

Drivers headed up the mountains should be ready for winter weather conditions.

Another system is expected to roll in on Sunday, but it’s timing and strength have not been detailed yet.