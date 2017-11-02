Yuba City Man Dies In Head-On Crash On Highway 20

YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) — A Yuba City man has died in a crash on Highway 20 after witnesses say he veered into oncoming traffic, the California Highway Patrol said on Thursday.

At around 10:30 a.m., a driver was stopped on eastbound Highway 20 while waiting to turn into a private driveway east of Spring Valley Road. Several other vehicles were also stopped behind it.

A 72-year-old man also driving eastbound veered to the left of the vehicles at an unknown rate of speed and into oncoming traffic. A driver in a GMC Sierra pickup traveling westbound saw the Nissan Maxima.

Both drivers attempted to avoid a collision by swerving to the shoulder, causing a collision.

The 72-year-old man died from his injuries at the hospital.

The driver and passenger of the truck were taken to the hospital for their injuries. Their condition is unknown.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected, and everyone was wearing their seatbelts.