ELK GROVE (CBS13) – A driver struck a pedestrian on an Elk Grove street late Thursday night.

Investigators say the driver was traveling west on Laguna Boulevard when a pedestrian stepped into the road from the median and was hit by a car.

The unidentified pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and is being treated at a hospital.

Officers are investigating a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle at Laguna Blvd & Laguna Main St. (1/2) — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) November 3, 2017

Pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries. Laguna Blvd. westbound at High Tech Court is closed. Please avoid the area. (2/2) — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) November 3, 2017

Police closed the road for several hours for the investigation, but it has since re-opened.

Police say the driver is cooperating with them.