Sharks’ Marc-Edouard Vlasic Listed As Day-To-Day With Head Injury

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

The San Jose Sharks are taking their time with defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic’s head injury that he suffered during Wednesday’s 4-1 win over the Nashville Predators.

Sharks coach Pete DeBoer had not yet spoken to Vlasic but believes the injury is not severe. Vlasic, 30, is considered day-to-day, per the Mercury News.

Vlasic was at the Sharks’ practice facility Thursday, a day after he was knocked out of the game by a hit from Nashville Predators centerman Ryan Johansen.

Johansen received a boarding penalty at the 1:02 mark of the third period for the hit on Vlasic, but there was no indication he would face further discipline from the NHL’s Department of Player Safety.

“I hope he’s OK, first of all,” Johansen said after Wednesday’s game. “I totally thought it was clean. I would never, ever try to hit someone in a bad position. I felt like I was just getting body position on him, but I really hope he’s OK because you never want to see anybody go down.”

It’s uncertain if he’ll play in Saturday’s meeting with the Anaheim Ducks.

