Amber Alert Baby Found Safe, Father Arrested

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says a 2-month-old boy allegedly kidnapped by his father has been found safe and the man is under arrest.

An Amber Alert was issued Friday for a truck driven by Jeffrey Gomes.

Authorities said the 42-year-old took his son, Jefferson, after a domestic violence incident in Fort Tejon, about 60 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

He was considered armed and dangerous.

A truck matching the description was reported near Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday morning.

Authorities say the man was later arrested in California and the boy found safe but details haven’t been released.

