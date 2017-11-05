Art Museum’s Plan For Floating Installation Is All Wet

LAGUNA, Calif. (AP) — State officials say a California museum’s plan to install a floating streetlight as a temporary art installation off the coast is all wet.

The Los Angeles Times reports Sunday that the California Coastal Commission has directed the Laguna Art Museum to cancel the proposed installation.

The panel says environmental concerns must be addressed before the piece, titled “Seascape,” goes forward.

The museum had hoped it would be installed in the water in time for this weekend’s Art & Nature festival in the coastal city.

Malcolm Warner, the museum’s director, says he hopes the work will be displayed at a future date.

A call and email to the commission from the Times seeking further details were not immediately returned Friday.

“Seascape,” by artist Pablo Vargas Lugo, is a floating streetlight made of fiberglass and foam.

