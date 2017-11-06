WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

Man Arrested After Alleged Threat Against ‘All White Police’ At White House

File photo of the White House. (Credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

(CNN) — The Secret Service arrested a man near the White House on Monday, after they had been told to be on the lookout for a man who allegedly threatened to kill “all white police” there.

Monday afternoon, police in Montgomery County, Maryland, alerted the US Secret Service that the man planned to go to Washington with the purpose of killing officers at the White House, according to a USSS statement. About an hour later, Secret Service officers spotted him on Pennsylvania Avenue near Lafayette Park, according to the statement. He was arrested without incident. Officials say charges are pending.

The Secret Service’s protective intelligence division was notified at about 2:55 p.m. ET to be on the lookout for Michael Arega of Dallas, who the Montgomery County Maryland Police Department said was heading to Washington for the purpose of killing “all white police” at the White House, according to the statement. The Secret Service spotted him at approximately 4:05 p.m. ET.

He was “immediately detained by Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers and subsequently arrested without incident,” according to the statement.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

