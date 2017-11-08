Vandals Spraypaint Ku Klux Klan On Elk Grove Apartment Building, Again

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — The hate messages are covered up now. But Ms. Jackson is still fired up.

“People should be more unified than that, and they’re going backwards,” she said.

She says the words Ku Klux Klan were sprayed all over her apartment building- for the third time in as many weeks, just as Elk Grove launched a new anti-hate campaign.

Last month, someone left a threatening, racist note with slurs and threats at a black-owned hair salon in old town.

And across town, the city installed new billboards, and bus benches reading humanity, between U & and I, there’s no place for hate.

“I think we’re seeing more of an outreach by the city which will hopefully lead to some constructive dialogue between individuals and residents parents and kids,” said Chris Trimm with the Elk Grove Police Department.

It’s still unclear to police if the hateful graffiti at Emerald Gardens is the work of “kids being kids,” or white supremacists.

Police released these surveillance pictures of the men they think did it.

Ms. Jackson hopes they get some leads. And the community can just get along.

“We need to come together like one people under the nation of the unity of the one who made us,” she said.

Meantime, the city plans to expand the humanity campaign — to include print ads in the local paper and lifestyle magazine.