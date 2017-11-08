Sacramento Serial Killer’s Home Now A Teaching Tool For Cops

By Tony Lopez
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — John Cabrera dug up the first human remains in Dorothea Puente’s yard 29 years ago this month on a quiet Sacramento street.

Now, he returns to the crime scene to use this one-time “house of horrors” as a learning tool.

The now-retired Sacramento Police detective teaches an advanced homicide detective course. He brought his students to the Victorian on F Street to show them what signs to look for in dealing with a serial killer.

“When they’re able to walk out here and to look at the resources she used to cover up her deeds, then it now becomes more realistic,” he said. “They start to see how this case went down, how it worked, and how she was able to conceal all these deaths.”

Puente poisoned, killed, and buried her victims. Eight bodies were dug-up in her yard in November of 1989.

The deaths shook Sacramento like never before.

Cabrera hopes the home and the course he teaches can be used to help solve the next murder mystery.

“They can look back and they can use the information that they received in the classroom or coming through here in their case, and it might provide more clues in solving their case.”

