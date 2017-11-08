Overnight Rain Is Start Of Unsettled Weather Pattern

MARYSVILLE (CBS13) – A storm system moved into California on Wednesday and is expected to stick around until the beginning of the weekend.
In Marysville the rain started around 8 p.m. Wednesday. The steady rain moving in throughout the night it’s going to cause problems for the morning commute.
In addition, wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour are expected, which will make it especially difficult for truck drivers out on the highways.
The heaviest rain is expected to fall overnight and toward the morning commute on Thursday. More unsettled weather is expected through the weekend with chances of rain through Monday.
