Nearly 100 People Miss Flights At Sacramento Airport

DWR Looking For Ways To Improve Long-Term Weather ForecastingThe Department of Water Resources is now pushing to get a better handle on this over the next few years.

More Veterans Housing Coming At Mather Air ParkVeterans Village at Mather Air Park in Rancho Cordova provides permanent homes for veterans. Next year it is set to triple in size.

Sacramento County Increases Focus On Animal Abuse ProsecutionsThey created a new unit and task force to curtail a growing problem. It’s a move that people in the community say has been long awaited.

Sonoma County Tourism: We're Still Here After California WildfiresOctober's vicious wildfires have scared away some visitors from Sonoma County. Campaigns are now underway to bring them back.