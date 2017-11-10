Slap-Happy Study Session Put SEAL Candidate In Coma

Slap-Happy Study Session Put SEAL Candidate In ComaAs an incentive to answer questions correctly, the sailor and a friend had agreed to slap whichever one got an answer wrong.

Is The Monopoly Man Buying Barbie? Hasbro Makes Takeover Offer For MattelToy companies, including Hasbro and Mattel, have had trouble selling their toys to today's kids, many of whom would rather play with a tablet.

Man Found Dead Under Highway 50 In West SacramentoWest Sacramento Police say they received multiple 911 calls about a body in the area. The deceased is a man in his 40s.

Senate GOP Campaign Arm Ends Fundraising For Roy Moore Over AccusationsMoore is accused of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl and pursued three other teenagers, something he calls "completely false and misleading."