Group Helps Replace Vandalized Memorial To Fallen Stanislaus Deputy

HUGHSON (CBS13) – Monday marks one year since the murder of a Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputy.
Someone vandalized a memorial in Deputy Dennis Wallace’s name, torching his picture. But now there’s a new picture on the sign at the soccer field now named for him in Hughson.
With the support of the Blueline Wives, the company that made the original sign replaced the burned picture for free.
“He was bigger than life. Just a guy that if he saw a need in his community, he would do anything in his power to take care of it,” said Amanda Young from Blueline Wives.
Deputy Wallace was shot and killed in the line of duty last November while investigating a suspicious vehicle at Fox Grove Park.
The suspect is now in a mental facility.
The memorial also includes a blue bench with the words “deputy chief” and a plaque Wallace’s brother wrote to tell his story.