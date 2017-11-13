Police: Fake Article Being Shared, Liberty Ranch High Classes Still In Session On Monday

C.J. Beathard Accounts For 3 TDs In 49ers 1st Win Of Season Beathard led the 49ers to their first win of the season by throwing for 288 yards and two touchdowns and running for another score Sunday in a 31-21 victory over the New York Giants.

49ers Week 10 Team Grades: SF Gets First Win In 2017 With Solid Performance Against NY GiantsThe San Francisco 49ers didn't play a perfect game on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, but against the hapless New York Giants, they didn't need to in order get the team's first win of the season. It was a great day, nonetheless, as the 49ers beat the Giants, 31-21, to head into the bye week on a high note.