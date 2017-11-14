Damien Barling: Look Who’s Back

The WWE’s week of shake ups continued on the Tuesday edition of Smackdown Live. Charlotte Flair defeated Natalya for the Smackdown Women’s Championship in, appropriately, Flair country, Charlotte, North Carolina.
The title change comes 7 after AJ Styles beat Jinder Mahal for the WWE championship and adds another change to two of the marquee matches at Survivor Series. AJ Styles will now face Brock Lesnar and Charlotte will take on Alexa Bliss.
The direction of WWE will be interesting in the coming months as we’re quickly approaching Wrestlemania season and hints are being sprinkled all around television and live events.
The title changed was capped by an emotional speech from Charlotte who thanked fans for the support of her and her family while her father, the Nature Boy Ric Flair, was ill.
While Ric Flair was the talk of the sports world last week after ESPN’s 30 for 30 aired to rave reviews but hadn’t been seen on WWE TV in quite awhile. That changed following Charlotte’s victory. Woooooooo.