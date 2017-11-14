WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

Oscar De La Hoya Says He Can Beat Conor McGregor

Oscar De La Hoya says he can take Conor McGregor in a fight!

ESPN reports that the 44-year-old has been secretly training.

In a recent interview, he said

“You know I’m competitive. I still have it in me. I’ve been secretly training, secretly training. I’m faster than ever and stronger than ever. I know I can take out Conor McGregor in two rounds. I’ll come back for that fight. Two rounds. Just one more [fight]. I’m calling him out. Two rounds, that’s all I need. That’s all I’m going to say.”

During his time as a professional boxer, De La Hoya won an Olympic gold medal and 10 world titles. Do you think he could beat Conor McGregor in 2017?

 

